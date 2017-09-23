Turkey's parliament ratified on Saturday a motion to extend for another year approval for the deployment of Turkish troops in Iraq and Syria, two days before the Kurdish Regional Government's planned referendum on independence from Iraq.

Deputies from Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) joined governing Justice and Development (AK) Party deputies in backing the motion, while opposition People's Democratic Party (HDP) deputies voted it down.

Parliament's decision came after the KRG refused to cancel its plans for an independence referendum, set for September 25.

The motion - submitted by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim's AK Party government - had previously allowed the Turkish military to carry out cross-border operations from October 2, 2016, until October 31, 2017.

The motion stated that Turkey places great importance on the protection of Iraq's territorial integrity, national unity, and stability.