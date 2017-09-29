Iraq has suspended all international flights to and from the Iraqi Kurdish capital Erbil from Friday as Baghdad cranks up the pressure on the Kurds over their independence referendum.

"All international flights without exception to and from Erbil will stop from 1500 GMT (6:00 pm) on Friday following a decision by the Iraqi cabinet and Prime Minister Haider al Abadi," the airport’s director Talar Faiq Salih said on Thursday.

The cut in foreign air links is Baghdad's first retaliatory measure for Monday's 92 percent "yes" vote in the non-binding referendum for independence held by the KRG.

Previously, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi said he would ban "international flights to and from Kurdistan" from Friday onwards unless the airports in Erbil and the city of Sulaimaniyah were placed under the control of the federal government in Baghdad.

The transport minister of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), Mawloud Bawah Murad, expressed bafflement at the move by Baghdad.

"We want more clarifications from the Iraqi government on its demand to hand them the two airports,” he told a press conference in Erbil.

Airlines halt flights to and from Erbil