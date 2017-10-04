A non-binding referendum on support for independence in areas controlled by the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) left Iraq's semi-autonomous region in the north facing a backlash from its neighbours and warnings of action.

Turkey and Iraq are strongly opposed to the formation of a new state on their borders and have insisted on Iraq's territorial integrity.

While there have been no military attempts by Iraq, Iran and Turkey to force the KRG to back down, the three have already started implementing economic measures against the semi-autonomous region.

The Iraqi government suspended all flights to and from the KRG-controlled airports.

Tehran went a step further and closed its border with the KRG-controlled territory and banned Iranian companies from exporting crude oil from the region.

Turkey has so far kept its border open, but has imposed tight controls. The oil trade continues with exports from the territory leaving the country by a pipeline that runs from Kirkuk to Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Ankara has warned the KRG of other economic measures if it doesn’t pull back from the referendum, the results of which were overwhelmingly in favour of support for independence.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to pay a rare visit to Tehran on Wednesday to meet his Iranian counterpart. Top of the agenda will be the referendum.

The two states say more economic measures could follow and Ankara went even further, saying it would shut the Habur border gate, its only gate with the KRG-controlled territory.

How will economic sanctions against the KRG affect the region and why is the Habur gate vital for Turkey and Iraq? Let's break it down:

How would Turkey's economic measures affect KRG?

Turkey is the KRG's largest trading partner, responsible for more than half its construction business, which includes roads, tunnels, silos, dams, housing projects, and major airports in the territory. More than 1,400 Turkish construction companies operate in the KRG-controlled region.

But official data on Turkey’s trade with the KRG is not calculated separately from Iraq – which makes it difficult to know the exact value.

In 2013, Turkey’s exports to Iraq reached a peak of $11.9 billion, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). But due to the volatile security situation in Iraq, exports gradually declined to around $8 billion in 2016.

However, in the first half of 2017, exports ticked up sharply by 20 percent.

Last week, Turkey’s Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said that around $2.5 billion of all exports to Iraq were with northern Iraq.

The KRG is currently indebted to Turkish businesses to the tune of around $1.8 billion, while many Turkish nationals do business in northern Iraq, Zeybekci said.

“When you impose an embargo, your trade and exports stop. People may criticise me now saying ‘We talk about Mosul and Kirkuk as sacred causes but you are just talking about trade.’ But my job is trade. I am the economy minister and I have to reflect this side of the coin,” he added, underlining the importance of trade.

Iraq is the third-largest export market for Turkey in 2016, followed by Germany and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the Association of Turkey-Iraq Businessmen and Industrialists (TISIAD).

How would Iran's economic measures affect KRG?

Iran and the KRG have signed protocols to establish offices to boost trade by up to $200 million, which also includes building a crude oil pipeline from northern Iraq to Iran.

Bayram Sinkaya, a consultant to the Center for Middle Eastern Strategic Studies (ORSAM), said the annual trade volume between Iran and the KRG was at around $6 billion.

He said the pipeline project was still in the works, but the KRG’s independence referendum move would be an obstacle to improving relations between the two parties.