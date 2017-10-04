In Pictures: vigils held in memory of Vegas shooting victims
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
In Pictures: vigils held in memory of Vegas shooting victimsThe Las Vegas Strip shooting is the deadliest in modern US history, exceeding the toll of 49 killed at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida last year.
A sign is pictured at a vigil on the Las Vegas strip following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, October 2, 2017. (REUTERS) / Reuters
October 4, 2017

A day after the worst mass shooting in the history of the United States that left 59 people dead and wounded more than 500, prayers and vigils were held across the country, as Americans came to terms with the tragedy.

A crowd of more than 22,000 people were listening to country music star Jason Aldean at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when bursts of automatic gunfire erupted around 10:08 pm (0508 GMT).

From Las Vegas to New York to Orlando and even Los Angeles, thousands gathered in solidarity to pay their respects to those who lost their lives.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each