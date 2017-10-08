President Donald Trump, whose presidential campaign was jolted a year ago by the release of a recording in which he boasted about groping women, said on Saturday he was not surprised by sexual harassment allegations against media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Oscar-winning movie producer said he was taking a leave of absence from his company and seeking therapy after the New York Times reported he had reached eight previously undisclosed settlements with women who made allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact.

"I've known Harvey Weinstein for a long time. I'm not at all surprised to see it," Trump told reporters at the White House.