A convoy of elite Iraqi military forces took control of the governorate building in central Kirkuk on Monday, meeting no opposition from the Kurdish Government's Peshmerga forces deployed in the city, security sources and residents said.

Iraq's central government forces launched an advance early on Monday into territory held by the Peshmerga, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk in bold military response to the KRG's vote last month on support for independence.

A dozen Humvees from the US-trained Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) arrived at the governorate building and took position in the vicinity alongside the local city police, they said.

They drove to the centre of the city from airport which they had captured earlier in the day from Kurdish forces.

Iraqi forces removed on Monday the Kurdish flag that was hoisted on the governorate building in April next to an Iraqi flag, said residents, adding that only the Iraqi flag was flying.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi gave instructions that the Iraqi flag be hoisted on Kirkuk and other territories claimed by both the Iraqi government and the KRG.

The government said its troops had captured Kirkuk airport, advanced to the city's gates and taken control of northern Iraq's oil company from the security forces of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, known as Peshmerga.

The forces have taken several positions south of Kirkuk from Kurdish forces including the North Gas Company station, a nearby processing plant and the industrial district south of the city, an Iraqi military statement said on Monday.

Federal forces are now in control of the North Oil Company and Baba Gurgur fields, it said.

The statement came after Iraqi forces began moving late Sunday towards oil fields and the K1air base held by Peshmerga forces.

Baghdad described the advance as largely unopposed, and called on the Peshmerga to cooperate in keeping the peace.

But the Peshmerga statement cited by KRG leader Masoud Barzani's assistant Hemin Hawrami said Baghdad would be made to pay "a heavy price" for triggering "war" on the Kurdish people.

"Restore security" in Kirkuk

A spokesman for Iraq's state-sanctioned militias said they have "achieved all our goals" in retaking areas from Peshmerga forces in and around the disputed northern city of Kirkuk.

Federal forces came under fire from "some rebels" after launching the operation early Monday and returned fire, Ahmed al Assadi said.

He said federal forces have been deployed in the area of the K-1 military base, the Kirkuk airport and a number of oil fields and installations.

But he says the state-backed militias, known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, have not entered the city centre.

"Iraqi forces and Popular Mobilisation are now advancing from Taza, south of Kirkuk, in a major operation,” the KRG Security Council said in a statement around midnight.

“Their intention is to enter the city and take over the K1 air base and oil fields,” all located west of the city, it said.

Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC), which groups all pro-government forces, said it was making progress in its operation to "restore security" in Kirkuk.

Central government forces took control of two bridges, two roads and an industrial zone to the southwest of Kirkuk as well as gas facilities, a power station, a refinery and a police station, the JOC said.

The KRG did not initially confirm the Iraqi advances, but Rudaw, a major Kurdish TV station, reported that Peshmerga had left positions south of Kirkuk.

"We call on the Peshmerga forces to serve under the federal authority as part of the Iraqi armed forces," Abadi said in a statement which was read out on television.

He ordered security forces "to impose security in Kirkuk in cooperation with the population of the city and the Peshmerga," the statement said.

Fighting south of Kirkuk

Clashes between Iraqi security forces and Peshmerga were reported in the Taza Khurmatu town south of Kirkuk on Monday.

Iraqi and Kurdish forces exchanged artillery fire south of the city of Kirkuk, Peshmerga officers said.

Iraqi military sources also reported exchange of Katyusha rocket fire to the south of the capital of the Kirkuk province.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Peshmerga commander Salar Teymur said the Iraqi forces and Hashd al Shaabi militia opened fire at their positions.

The Peshmerga responded to the fire by the Iraqi forces, Teymur said.

The clashes between the two sides continue, he added.

"Lots of casualties"

An Iraqi Kurdish commander says federal forces have seized an oil and gas company and other industrial areas south of Kirkuk in fighting with Kurdish forces that caused "lots of casualties."

Brigadier General Bahzad Ahmed, a spokesman for Kurdish forces, said on Monday the Iraqi troops have "burnt lots of houses and killed many people" in Toz Khormato and Daquq, south of the disputed city.

He said Kurdish Peshmerga have "destroyed one or two of their tanks."

His claims could not be independently verified.

The KRG Security Council said in a statement that Peshmerga forces destroyed at least five US-supplied Humvees being used by state-sanctioned militias following what it called an "unprovoked attack" south of the city.