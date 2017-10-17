Raqqa, once Daesh’s stronghold in Syria and one of the major battlegrounds in the conflict in the country has fallen five months after the SDF started their final push into the city in June this year.

Known as Daesh’s de facto capital in Syria, and once a center for the opposition against Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, it signifies a major symbolic loss of yet another one of the cities remaining in Daesh’s steadily dwindling territories.

Daesh declared a caliphate in 2014 at the height of its power, when it ruled over millions of people from northern Syria to the outskirts of Iraq's capital Baghdad. But it has since endured a series of losses, including its de facto capital in Iraq, Mosul in June, coming under attack from many sides.

And after months of fighting, the US-backed SDF surrounded Daesh into a small section in Raqqa in June, before launching their final assault.

Raqqa before Daesh

Before Raqqa fell to Daesh in 2014, it was a center for the Syrian opposition, and the first major city to fall under complete opposition control.

Before the start of the Syrian civil war, the province had a population of nearly one million. Raqqa city, with its population of about 200,000 was the sixth-largest city in Syria.

Although exact figures are not known, it had a Sunni-Arab-majority population, along with Kurdish and Christian populations.

Located along the Euphrates River, Raqqa province was known as the breadbasket of Syria and was a primarily agricultural province.

Raqqa city is also located near the country's oil fields. While Syria does not produce much oil, this oil-rich northeastern region is a valuable source of energy for the country.

At the start of the uprising in March 2011, in Raqqa, anti-Assad youth staged protests, only to be overshadowed by larger, pro-regime counter-protests around the same time. Assad continued his hold on the city, but towards the end of 2012, his forces started to lose control.

Opposition groups headed by the Ahrar Al Sham group, the Free Syrian Army (FSA), and to a smaller extent the Al Nusra Front continued their campaign for the city. Finally, on March 4, 2013, they declared victory in what constituted the first major city to come under complete opposition control.

Syrians referred to the city as “the bride of the revolution.”

In a period of civilian control spanning months, anti-Assad youth poured into the city from different parts of Syria. Together, they formed civilian councils to govern the city.

However, some hardliner elements within the city started exerting more pressure on the various groups, actions that were spearheaded by Al Nusra Front, which is the Syrian affiliate of Al Qaeda.

Tensions caused by the pressure and reactions from some residents continued until the arrival of Daesh.

Daesh takes control

In April 2013, some elements of the Al Nusra Front pledged allegiance to Islamic State in Iraq (ISI), which is the former name of Daesh before it spread to Syria. While the Nusra leader rejected this merger, many Al Nusra Front militants started to support Daesh. Soon after, in a direct challenge to Al Nusra leader Abu Mohammad al Julani, Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi traveled from Iraq to a town in Syria’s Aleppo province, where he was joined by Arab and foreign fighters who had formerly fought for Julani’s Al Nusra Front.

Despite local protests against Daesh and Al Nusra, Daesh's influence continued to grow.

The rift within the various opposition groups fighting Daesh and the Assad regime continued to widen.

Foreign and Arab wings of ISI started operating formally under the new banner of Daesh while many Syrian Al Nusra Front militants dispersed to join other opposition groups.

In August, Daesh, started attacking opposition groups, including Ahrar Al Sham and Al Nusra in Raqqa. By January 2014, they claimed victory over the city, declaring it its de facto capital.

Raqqa became centre of Daesh's operations in much of eastern, central and northern Syria. It was also the location from where many attacks abroad were planned.

SDF formed in the campaign for Raqqa

The war in Syria had multiple fronts. The Syrian regime ceded eastern Syria to Daesh and northern Syria to the US-armed YPG, and its stronghold remained western Syria where it carried out campaigns backed by Russia, Iran and Shia militias including Lebanon's Hezbollah.

As the YPG gained territory in northern Iraq, it started to contain a small number of non-Kurdish elements, and “re-branded” itself as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as it headed towards Raqqa.