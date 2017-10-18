US-backed militias raised their flag inside Raqqa stadium on Tuesday as a four-month battle to take Daesh's Syrian de facto capital came to an end.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been supported by a US-led coalition with air strikes and special forces on the ground since they started the battle for Raqqa city in early June.

"Everything is finished inRaqqa. Our forces have taken full control," said SDF spokesman Talal Sello.

The alliance of YPG-dominated SDF and predominantly Arab militias was clearing the stadium of mines and any remaining hiding militants, said Rojda Felat, commander of the Raqqa campaign for the SDF.

"We do know there are still IEDs and booby traps in and amongst the areas that ISIS [Daesh] once held, so the SDF will continue to clear deliberately through areas," said Colonel Ryan Dillon, a spokesman for the coalition.

In a sign that the four-month battle for Raqqa was in its last stages, Dillon said there were no coalition air strikes there on Monday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights corroborated the SDF announcement, saying Daesh was now completely cleared from the city.

Witnesses said militia fighters were celebrating in the streets, chanting slogans from their vehicles.

The breakthrough in the operation to retake Raqqa, which was launched on June 6, came after a deal was struck allowing the evacuation in recent days of civilians whom Daesh had been using as human shields.

Under the deal, 275 Syrian Daesh militants and their relatives surrendered to the SDF, though it was unclear whether they would be given safe passage elsewhere.

TRT World's Ahmed Al Burai reports from the Turkey-Syria border.

The battle for the city was fierce, with the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor saying on Tuesday more than 1,000 civilians had been killed in the fighting.

The Britain-based group put the overall death toll for the battle at 3,250, with 1,130 civilians among them, but said hundreds more were still missing.

Tens of thousands of civilians fled the fighting, some leaving ahead of the SDF's arrival, and others escaping towards the militia as they advanced in the city.

