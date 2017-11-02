Myanmar's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on Thursday urged people "not to quarrel" as she visited Rakhine State for the first time since a military crackdown that drove more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee the country.

Suu Kyi, a nobel laureate who leads Myanmar's pro-democracy party, has been criticised by the international community for failing to use her moral power to speak up in defence of the Rohingya.

On Thursday, amid heightened security, Suu Kyi boarded a military helicopter at Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State, to be taken to Maungdaw, one of districts worst hit by the violence.

Suu Kyi met a group of Muslim religious leaders, said Chris Lewa from the Arakan Project monitoring group, citing Rohingya sources.

"She only said three things to the people - they should live peacefully, the government is there to help them, and they should not quarrel among each other," Lewa added, quoting from a religious leader who was present.

More than 600,000 of the stateless minority have fled to Bangladesh since late August carrying accounts of murder, rape and arson at the hands of Myanmar's army, after militant raids sparked a ferocious military crackdown.

The UN says that the crackdown is tantamount to ethnic cleansing, while pressure has mounted on Myanmar to provide security for the Rohingya and allow people to return home.

Thousands of others are believed to still be camped on a beach near Maungdaw, awaiting boats to Bangladesh in increasingly parlous conditions.