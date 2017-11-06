An anti-corruption probe that has purged Saudi Arabian royals, ministers and businessmen appeared to be widening on Monday after the founder of one of the kingdom's biggest travel companies was reportedly detained.

The Saudi stock index was down 1.1 percent in early trade, and Al Tayyar Travel plunged 10 percent in the opening minutes after the company quoted media reports as saying board member Nasser bin Aqeel al Tayyar had been held by authorities.

The company gave no details but online economic news service SABQ, which is close to the government, reported Tayyar had been detained in an investigation by a new anti-corruption body headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

TRT World'sChelsea Carter has this report.

Dozens of people have been detained in the crackdown, which has consolidated Prince Mohammed's power while alarming much of the traditional business establishment.

Billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, Saudi Arabia's best-known international investor, is also being held, officials said at the weekend.

TRT World spoke with Carool Kersten, a specialist in Islam and the Muslim world, for more on the development.

The front page of leading Saudi newspaper Okaz challenged businessmen on Monday to reveal the sources of their assets, asking: "Where did you get this?" in bright red text.

Another headline from Saudi-owned Al Hayat warned: "After the launch (of the anti-corruption drive), the noose tightens, whomever you are!"

A no-fly list has been drawn up and security forces in some Saudi airports were barring owners of private jets from taking off without a permit, pan-Arab daily Al Asharq Al Awsat reported.

Among those detained are 11 princes, four ministers and tens of former ministers, according to Saudi officials.