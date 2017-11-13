WORLD
3 MIN READ
SDF captures second largest oil field in Syria
The US-backed militia now controls the entire eastern flank of the Euphrates river in Syria. Their territory contains the largest oil fields in the country.
SDF captures second largest oil field in Syria
Militants from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stand together in Raqqa, Syria, October 16, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 13, 2017

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured the second largest oil field in Syria on Monday as they continued to oust the last remaining pockets of Daesh militants from the eastern Deir Ezzor province. 

The SDF has been making progress against Daesh in Syria as the militant group continues to lose ground in the east of the country. 

Having captured the towns of Abriha and Al Busayrah on the eastern bank of the Euphrates river on Sunday, the SDF later advanced southwards on Shahil village some 35 kilometres southeast of Deir Ezzor city. 

The advance brought the Al Tenek oil field under SDF control. The area includes the Al Omar and Jafra wells, together comprising Syria’s second largest oil resource. 

Koniko, the largest oil field in Syria, was captured by the SDF in September when they started their US-backed offensive on Deir Ezzor. 

The SDF now controls the entire eastern flank of the Euphrates in Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday.

Recommended

Approximately a quarter of the country falls under SDF control. 

Bashar al Assad’s regime forces have also been fighting Daesh in Deir Ezzor, having pushed the militants back into their last stronghold in the country along the Iraqi border.

Although the regime forces now control Deir Ezzor city, the country’s largest oil fields are found in the countryside to the city’s east, which is SDF-controlled territory. 

The US considers the SDF, which is largely made up of militants from the PKK-linked YPG, to be an ally in the ground assault against Daesh. 

Washington’s alliance with the YPG, however, has put it at odds with NATO ally Turkey, which for over three decades has suffered from an armed campaign at the hands of the PKK, primarily in its southeastern provinces. 

Both Turkey and the US, as well as the EU, consider the PKK to be a terrorist organisation. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'