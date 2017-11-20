Even though global efforts are made, one in 12 children worldwide live in countries where their prospects today are worse than their parents', according to a UNICEF analysis conducted for World Children’s Day.

According to the analysis, 180 million children live in 37 countries where they are more likely to live in extreme poverty, be out of education, or be killed by violent death than those children who were living in those countries 20 years ago.

“While the last generation has seen vast, unprecedented gains in living standards for most of the world's children, the fact that a forgotten minority of children have been excluded from this – through no fault of their own or those of their families – is a travesty,” said UNICEF Director of Data, Research and Policy, Laurence Chandy.

“In a time of rapid technological change leading to huge gains in living standards, it is perverse that hundreds of millions are seeing living standards actually decline, creating a sense of injustice among them and failure among those entrusted with their care,” said Chandy. “No wonder they feel their voices are unheard and their futures uncertain.”

According to a separate UNICEF survey of children aged 9-18 in 14 countries released on Monday, children are deeply concerned about global issues which are affecting their peers in another part of the world including violence, terrorism, conflict, climate change, unfair treatment of refugees, and poverty.

