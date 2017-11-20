On November 14, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani announced that in 2019 Qatar will hold elections for the Shura Council (Consultative Assembly of Qatar) for the first time in the Arabian emirate’s history. Speaking before the Shura Council’s opening session, Emir Tamim stated that officials in Doha are “drafting legislative measures necessary to ensure that these elections are conducted perfectly well.”

Running these elections would be significant for Qatar not only in terms of its internal dynamics, but also the Gulf state’s image before the region and the world at large. Moreover, such a top-down opening of the country’s political system would signal Doha’s enhanced confidence in escaping Saudi Arabia’s orbit of influence nearly six months into the lingering Qatar crisis.

A Gradual Opening

It's useful to interpret Emir Tamim’s recent announcement within the appropriate historical context. Under the directives of the ruler’s father/predecessor—Emir Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani—Qatar eased censorship of its press during the second half of the 1990s. Law No. 5 of 1998 abolished the Ministry of Information, making Qatar the only Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member without such a ministry.

Undoubtedly, the launch of al-Jazeera in 1996 significantly shifted the nature of Arab media, which was previously under the control of ruling authorities and not permitted to air divergent viewpoints.

In 1999, Qatar held its first election for the 29-member Central Municipal Council, currently Qatar’s only elected body. The election was historic in making Qatar the first GCC country to hold a direct, free, and fair election based on universal suffrage. Four years later, through a referendum, Qatar adopted a constitution that established the 45-member Shura Council, which is made up of thirty members elected by popular vote and 15 appointed by Qatar’s ruler. A woman was appointed as secretary, which was an unprecedented moment in GCC history. These openings marketed Qatar’s image as a modern, if maverick, Arab/GCC country.

In 2007, Qatar announced that the state would hold elections to the legislative body, yet authorities in Doha postponed them. Then, in 2010 Qatar planned an election, which was not held. Again, in 2011, Emir Hamad declared that the first elections to the Shura Council would take place in 2013 although that year passed without elections to the emirate’s legislative body.

To date, why have there been no elections to the Shura Council? Should we expect the Qatari ruler’s announcement this month to be more than symbolic unlike the 2007, 2010, and 2011 announcements?

Escaping Riyadh’s Orbit of Influence

A major factor that contributed to the postponing of elections since the 2003 constitutional referendum was pressure from Riyadh. Outside of Qatar, the impact of the emirate’s Shura Council proving successful could possibly be felt in Saudi Arabia—an absolute monarchy which, unlike Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman, does not have a legislative body that is at least partially composed of elected members—and other GCC states, and perhaps beyond the Gulf.