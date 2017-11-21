Russia has been involved in the Syrian crisis, co-operating mainly with its ally Iran. Its aim has been to keep the Assad regime in power.

Moscow conducted an air campaign in Syria in September 2015, which it says was to fight the terrorist group Daesh, but its real targets were the opposition groups fighting against the regime. At the same time, it was able to create several diplomatic channels with political and military groups on opposing sides, and also regional and international actors such as the US, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

After more than six years of civil war, how is Russia handling the Syrian crisis in terms of its relations with different actors?

Turkey: ongoing co-operation despite opposite positions

Turkey and Russia have been on opposite sides in the Syrian conflict. While Turkey has been backing the opposition against the Syrian regime, Russia intervened militarily in 2015 to keep Assad in power.

At the end of 2016, when US support for the PYD and its armed wing, the YPG, in northern Syria deepened, Ankara and Moscow agreed to co-operate to end the Syrian conflict. They underlined the importance of the country's territorial integrity. The YPG hasn't keep its goal to have an autonomous territory in Syria a secret. Russia and Turkey have been leading the Syria talks in Astana, where the opposing sides have meet.

Co-operation continued for more than a year, resulting in an agreement to administer four de-escalation zones, including one in Idlib province, which is bordered by YPG-controlled Afrin to the north. Turkish and Russian troops are now based in the northwest Idlib province.

But while Russia is co-operating with Turkey over these de-escalation zones, it has continued to organize air strikes in some opposition-held areas and to support the PYD group. The PYD is the Syrian affiliate of separatist PKK in Turkey, which has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years and is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

“We are in solidarity with Russia regarding Idlib. This will also include Afrin,” Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on November 1.

“Afrin could be a threat to us at any moment.”

In addition to its peacekeeping mission in Idlib, Turkey has striven to prevent the spread of the PYD’s armed wing, the YPG, along its border. But Russia, which financially supports the YPG in Afrin, has stationed its troops between the Euphrates Shield area and the YPG, effectively preventing assaults by the Turkish-backed opposition.

After the start of the Syrian war, the YPG took control of Afrin, Kobane and Amuda, and soon thereafter proclaimed three autonomous areas, or cantons, called Afrin, Kobane and Jezira (from the west to the east), following the withdrawal of Syrian regime forces.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016 to prevent the YPG from linking its so-called cantons to create an uninterrupted stretch of land in northern Syria. The operation also helped clear Daesh out of the region.

The US’ systematic support for the YPG pushed Turkey towards more co-operation with Russia, even though Turkey and Russia have backed opposite camps in the Syrian war. But Russia did keep its diplomatic connections with the YPG, although it did not arm the group like the US did.

While the peace talks are continuing, the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran attended summit in Sochi on Wednesday to discuss the future of Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia, Iran and Turkey had managed to prevent Syria's collapse.

PYD: Russian support despite Turkey’s concerns

Only two days before Russia began its far-reaching air strikes in Syria on September 30, 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Assad regime and the Kurds were the only ones truly fighting Daesh, signalling a rapprochement with the PYD in Syria.

Around two weeks after Putin’s speech, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with PYD co-chairman Salih Muslim in Paris. After another week, Bogdanov also met a PYD co-chairwoman, Asya Abdullah, in Moscow. The meetings were followed by the initiative to open a PYD office in Moscow, which is still in operation.

On October 23, two weeks after Bogdanov’s meeting in Moscow, Putin said that the Assad regime and PYD needed to unite forces, and called on the organization to come over to the regime's side of the Syrian conflict. This never actually happened, but Russia has kept up its support for the PYD in Syria, calling it a legitimate actor.

In addition to diplomatic channels, Russia has protected the group on the ground several times on its own, and with the help of Syrian regime forces.

In October, according to Anadolu Agency, the Assad regime offered autonomy to the PYD in return for the withdrawal of its YPG troops from areas under regime control. But the organisation demanded a federated status instead.

Russia has played a delicate balancing game with the PYD/YPG in Syria, preventing Turkey-backed opposition forces from approaching YPG-controlled areas in northern Syria.

On March 1, Russia had created a practical buffer zone to protect the YPG using Syrian regime forces right after Turkish-backed opposition forces defeated Daesh and reached Manbij, a region controlled by the YPG.

Russia prevented a possible move by Turkey against the YPG a second time on August 28, when Turkish-backed opposition forces started moving towards Tel Rifat, a city controlled by the group. Russian troops and Syrian regime forces moved to east Afrin coming between the YPG and the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army.

Despite ongoing support for the PYD, pressure from Ankara was successful in not inviting the PYD to the Syria talks.

Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on November 5 that Russia had rescinded its invitation to the PYD/YPG to attend the proposed Congress of Syrian National Dialogue.

US: Continued collaboration and distrust

Since the beginning of the conflict, Russia and the US have been supporting different groups in Syria. But despite uneasiness in their bilateral relations, the two countries could still co-operate in Syria.

Washington and Moscow have both been fighting against Daesh, and courting the PYD, but Russia does not share the same objections to the Assad regime as the US does.