Trials deliberating on mass atrocities are like not like any other trials. They are held, as any other criminal trial is, to deliver justice to victims and to punish perpetrators and mete out punishment and, by doing so, to deter—or rather, to control—the commission of crime in societies. But, unlike domestic criminal trials, trials dealing with mass atrocities are invested with greater expectations than simply administrating justice or delivering judgements. They are also supposed to contain an extralegal purpose: to establish truth about a conflict, to create a historical record, to contribute to the creation of historical narratives, and to help shape our collective memory.

On 22 November 2017, the judgement of General Ratko Mladic before the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia (ICTY), attracted a huge crowd of journalists, politicians, interested observers, and survivors of the crimes alleged to be ordered and committed by General Ratko Mladic.

The judgement rendered some 22 years after Mladic was first indicted for war crimes, breaches of customs of war, crimes against humanity and the crime of genocide, reveals the biggest weaknesses of international justice: its slow pace.

Is delayed justice, justice at all? After being a fugitive for nearly 17 years, Mladic arrived at The Hague in a poor physical and mental state, raising doubts about whether he would be eligible to stand trial after all.

His trial lasted over three years and was considered—by ICTY standards—an efficient one, given that some trials lasted far longer. From the closing arguments that were held in December 2016, it took a Trial Chamber of three judges almost a full year to deliver a judgement and render a sentence.

In the meantime, the victims feared that Mladic would not survive long enough to hear the judgement. If he had died before the judgement, any time from the closing arguments until judgement day – the entire effort to indict, apprehend and try him would have been in vain.

Mladic appeared in court, a shadow of the omnipotent commander he once used to be. His contempt for the court and his victims remained unchanged, and his insistence not to hear the damning words of his guilt showed a man who could not bear to deal with the consequences of his actions. The expectation was—as others accused had done—to look back, reflect, and show remorse or even repent. His reluctance to even listen showed his unwavering belief in Serb nationalism, and the “right” of Serbs to conquer “Serb lands” - where hardly any Serbs lived.

Justice delayed, is justice denied

The long awaited judgement did not bring the catharisis many survivers expected or craved, and it did not bring closure for those trying to move on from that chapter in their lives.

It is not the life sentence—the highest possible sentence at the ICTY—that was disappointing, but rather the findings of the judgements that did not contribute to a greater understanding of the truth behind what transpired in Bosnia from 1992 to 1995.

Why and in whose name did all of this happen?

The judges failed previously, in the Karadzic judgement, to determine that the genocide did not happen only in Srebrenica in 1995, but that the process for genocide had already begun in 1992 in several municipalities in the north of Bosnia.

The hopes that the Mladic judgement would be different and would at least determine that a genocide took place in the Prijedor municipality were based on the discovery of mass graves in the vicinity of Tomasica, and was included in the Mladic indicment. Mladic was aware by 1993 of 5,000 Bosnian Muslim victims, most of whom were killed in the north of Bosnia, in the so-called Posavina corridor area.