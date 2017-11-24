Seated at tables with glasses of tea in the heart of Baghdad's bookshop district, the customers of Shabandar cafe have watched 100 years of Iraq's tumultuous history pass by.

Since opening its doors a century ago, the establishment has become a hub of Baghdad's intellectual life, drawing poets and politicians to its wooden benches and photo-lined walls.

"I've been coming here for the past 60 years," Abdel Fattah al-Noeimi, 77, said, while looking dapper in his spotless brown suit and matching tie.

"At nine in the morning until two or three in the afternoon, when everyone is leaving."

From British rule to modern-day Iraq, Shabandar has lived through the birth of a nation, the toppling of its monarchy, decades of domination by Saddam Hussein, the drama of the US-led invasion and the bloody chaos that followed.

The twists and tragedies have all left their mark on the cafe.

During the sectarian bloodletting, a car bomb in 2007 tore through the historic Al Mutanabbi Street on which the cafe stands – killing around 100 people.

Among the dead were four sons and a grandson of Shabandar's owner, Mohammed Al Khashali.

'A history book'

But Khashali does not want to dwell on that tragic event – and today the rhythm of clinking tea glasses, bubbling hookah pipes and conversation hums just as it always has done.

"Taking a seat here is like taking a seat in a history book," the proprietor said while sitting at his regular spot by the glass and wood front doors.

When it first became a cafe in 1917, the brick and plaster building was already a local institution as it housed the printing press of merchant Abdel Majid al Shabandar – whose name comes from Turkish, meaning "the greatest of merchants."

Khashali – who sports a traditional white robe and beard of the same colour – took over in 1963 and made a decision that would prove defining: he banned all games, including cards and dominoes, from the cafe.