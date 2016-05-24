Israeli authorities approved a deal on May 22 aimed at speeding up the development of a mega offshore gas reservoir which could pave the way for supplying Europe with natural gas from the Eastern Mediterranean.

Progress in developing the Leviathan gas field stalled in late 2014 when Israel's Antitrust Authority declared Texas-based firm Noble Energy and Israel's Delek Group, which together own 85 percent of the field and were set to invest a total of $12.5 billion, part of an "illegal cartel."

Discovered in 2010, the Leviathan reservoir is one of the largest offshore gas fields found in recent times, with an estimated capacity of 535 billion cubic metres (bcm).

Its discovery also inspired searches in neighbouring countries, which see its existence as indicating that there may be similar reserves in their own Exclusive Economic Zones, or EEZs.

In August 2015 the Israeli government used an obscure clause to override the Antitrust Authority, and announced that the two firms will be allowed to maintain control of the Leviathan reservoir in exchange for giving up their assets in the nearby Tamar reservoir.

However, in March the deal hit another snag when the Israeli Supreme Court ruled that a clause preventing it from being altered for a decade was unacceptable, dealing a major blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called the verdict "mystifying."

The court's decision rattled energy firms which had been lining up to bid for licences to explore and exploit untapped gas reserves locked in the Eastern Mediterranean's Levant basin.

But the new agreement which was announced by Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz last week promises to provide regulatory stability in the gas sector for 10 years while keeping taxation, ownership and exports flexible, thus offering more stability to investors.

The Israeli government hopes the field will be online by 2019, after which a range of possibilities including export to Europe could materialise.

Possibilities

Gas-hungry Europe seems to be the most obvious destination for the natural gas located under the Eastern Mediterranean seabed.

Europe has made no secret of its desire to diversify gas imports away from Russia as relations between Moscow and the West continue to sour due to conflicting policies on Ukraine, Syria and a range of other issues.

The Middle East and the wider region – in which many countries already have large gas reserves – has little need for Israeli gas. Therefore, exporting to Europe through pipelines appears to be the most feasible option.

Israel could even combine its own reserves with those found in the EEZs of neighbouring Cyprus and Egypt, possibly linking the Leviathan field to the nearby Aphrodite and Zohr fields.

This in itself presents a number of problems, as the likeliest route for the pipelines to Europe would be through Turkey.

Turkey

As instability in Ukraine threatens Europe's supply of gas from Russia – and new potential routes for pipelines from reserves in Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Iran open up – Turkey's role as an energy hub has become increasingly relevant.

Linking the Eastern Mediterranean gas fields with Ceyhan, a transportation hub in southern Turkey, could allow pipelines to transport gas across Anatolia to Greece.

However, there are a number of unresolved disputes in the region which could obstruct such developments.

Turkey has not recognised the Republic of Cyprus since a coup in July 1974 orchestrated by the military junta ruling Greece at the time overthrew the Cypriot government and attempted to annex the island to Greece.

Therefore, neither Turkey nor the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) – which declared independence from the Republic of Cyprus in November 1983 and is only recognised by Turkey – accept the Greek Cypriot administration's claim to its own EEZ.

Turkey is also yet to resolve its EEZ boundaries with Greece, and does not recognise a delineation agreement between Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration which infringes upon the EEZ that Turkey claims for itself.

While the lure of the benefits that the newfound natural gas reserves may bring has breathed new life talks aimed at resolving the dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, plummeting gas prices may dampen the will of the two sides to find solutions.

Political wrangling in the wider region could also prove troublesome. Relations between Turkey and Israel have been strained since Israeli commandos killed nine Turkish nationals in international waters in May 2010 as they attempted to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza as part of an international aid flotilla.

The military coup in Egypt in July 2013 likewise led Cairo and Ankara to downgrade diplomatic relations.

Greece

Another option being explored is the possibility of an underwater pipeline that would bypass Turkey and link the Eastern Mediterranean gas reserves directly to Greece through the island of Crete.

Plans to form a team of experts that will assess the viability of such a project were announced following a trilateral meeting between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades in January.

But a number of experts have already dismissed the project as unviable, pointing out commercial and political issues, as well as the extreme 2,000 metre depths and high seismic activity the pipeline would have to withstand.