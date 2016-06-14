There has been a sharp decline in Libya's oil output since 2011, mainly attributed to a series of interruptions caused by ongoing fighting at various sites across the country.

Libyan oil production has dropped to around 400,000 barrels per day (BPD), according to a March 2016 report by the energy reporting service Platts, which quoted the head of the Tripoli-based National Oil Company (NOC).

Before the conflict erupted in Libya in 2011, the country was producing more than 1.65 million barrels of oil per day.

Libya, a member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has the largest oil reserves in Africa and the 9th largest proven oil reserves in the world.

Almost 80 percent of the country's recoverable oil reserves are located in the Sirte basin, where DAESH has been fighting to establish a stronghold.

Some oil terminals are controlled by rebels, while others are under the supervision of either the Tobruk-based government in eastern Libya or the rival Tripoli-based government in the west.

In January, the DAESH terrorist group attempted to wrest control of the ports of Sidra and Ras Lanuf, two of the country's largest oil terminals. Together, the ports are capable of processing 640,000 barrels of oil per day worth more than $23m.

In April this year four Libyan oilfields in Marada were shut down and evacuated due to fears that the DAESH terrorist group might attack them.

Marada, located in northeastern Libya, is 800 kilometres (500 miles) south-east of the capital Tripoli.

The Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) is an armed group that defends the Sidra and Ras Lanuf ports against DAESH attacks.

Clashes are still ongoing.