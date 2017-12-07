1- Why did Trump decide to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital?

In 2016, US President Donald Trump promised during his presidential campaign that he would recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv—a promise that every US President starting from Bill Clinton made, but didn't fulfill.

Trump had said he would move the US embassy “fairly quickly” after taking office. On Wednesday, nearly a year later, he formally announced the US’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, becoming the first American President to do so.

According to some American media, Trump’s move wasn’t necessarily about the location of the US embassy. Many say that it was rather a move intended to please domestic supporters, including his right-wing Evangelical base and the pro-Israel lobby.

Trump has faced trouble at home following allegations that his campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 elections. An ongoing probe is still looking into this matter. On December 1, Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn was charged for making false statement to the FBI about his interactions with Russian officials during the election campaign. Flynn pleaded guilty and agreed to co-operate with the special counsel investigating the administration.

Intelligence officials uncovered evidence of Flynn speaking to the Russian ambassador, leading him to resign in February.

2- Who supported the decision?

No one except Israel.

From US allies to leaders across the Middle East and the Muslim world—apart from in Israel itself—official reaction has been unanimous against the US decision. The move broke from decades of US policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Bringing longtime foes, Iran and Saudi Arabia, on the same side, world leaders quickly reacted to the decision.

Rejecting Trump’s speech on Jerusalem, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that Trump “destroyed the two-state solution” and abdicated the US' role as a peace mediator. The secretary general of the United Nations also reiterated concerns of undermining the peace process.

"I have consistently spoken out against any unilateral measures that would jeopardise the prospect of peace for Israelis and Palestinians," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also harshly criticised Trump’s decision, saying it would throw the region into a "ring of fire." He had earlier warned the US that changing the status of Jerusalem would be a red line for Muslims.

Iran’s foreign ministry also slammed the decision in a statement saying that the move would inflame a new Intifada, while Saudi Arabia called Trump’s move “irresponsible and unjustified". But a former aide of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Saudi Arabia "doesn't care" about the Palestinians as long it is able to secure Israel’s support against Iran.

The leaders of France, Britain and Germany also said they don't support the decision.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the decision “regrettable” stating that it violates international law.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany does not support the Trump administration's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, “because the status of Jerusalem is to be resolved in the framework of a two-state solution."

British Prime Minister Theresa May said, "We disagree with the US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital before a final status agreement."

Worldwide protests are also expected in front of Israeli and Palestinian embassies after Friday prayers.

3- Can he open an embassy in an occupied territory despite UN prohibitions?