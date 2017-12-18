The European Union has issued a budget cut for Turkey worth nearly $124 million. It's not an amount that will affect Turkey’s economy significantly, but it sends a strong message for the country’s bid to join the EU. The bloc alleged Turkey with the violation of human rights and lack of rule of law following the coup attempt of July 2016. The allegations were cited as the reason for the cut.

The decision, which the European Parliament (EP) made a month ago, was formally approved for the 2018 budget by EU leaders during the Council of the European Union summit on December 12. The Council and the EP still need to approve the final version of the budget.

The fund is a pre-accession aid that the EU gives to countries that are in the negotiation process of joining the bloc. Turkey’s projected aid for 2018 was just more than $770 million before the cut. The EU will decide in the coming weeks which budget categories it plans to cut back on.

Upon the announcement of the cuts on November 16, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek criticised EU states for their lack of support for what Turkey calls its fight against terrorist organisations.

"A nearly $124 million cut in EU funding is economically insignificant. Turkey annually uses almost $210 billion in gross external financing," Simsek tweeted on November 18 following the announcement.

“What would any EU country do differently if it faced such a big terror threat and vicious coup attempt from Turkey?”

An official from Turkey's European Union Ministry spoke to TRT World on Monday and expressed that the EU’s move to punish Turkey for allegedly not meeting the EU’s standards of democracy is contradictory, because it would prevent Turkey from making necessary investments to improve its institutions through its EU bid.

Tension between Turkey and EU arose before the elections in Germany

The budget cut was announced at the end of the two-day EU Summit in Brussels in October.