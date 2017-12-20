The efforts of the Kuwaiti emir, Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah, culminated in the 38th Gulf summit being held in the capital Kuwait City on December 5. The summit took place six months after the outbreak of an unprecedented crisis in the Gulf region, which led to three Gulf countries (Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain) introducing a boycott against Qatar, a member state of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The latest Gulf summit featured a low level of representation when compared to previous summits, as only Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, the emir of Qatar, and Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Sabah, the emir of Kuwait, represented presidential seats. Other Gulf states were represented by official figures at the level of foreign ministers (Saudi Arabia), ministers of state for foreign affairs (UAE) or deputies of the Prime Minister (Bahrain and Oman). Despite this level of representation, the emir of Kuwait insisted on holding the summit as scheduled.

This sent a clear message to all GCC member states that Kuwait, described as a "mediator" in the Gulf crisis and the chair of the current session of the Gulf Cooperation Council, will spare no effort in maintaining this regional entity. The GCC was founded on May 25, 1981, to enhance the security and stability of its members, which in turn would reflect positively on the security and stability of the region as a whole.

Clearly the Gulf summit held in Kuwait did not result in a breakthrough in terms of the crisis that began on June 5, leading to the siege of Qatar. This remains the case despite Doha expressing its desire to start an open and transparent dialogue with the blockading countries, its neighbours in the Gulf, discuss their concerns and find a mechanism for all parties to resolve any current or future disputes without prejudice to the sovereignty of any state. On the other hand, it seems clear that the boycotting countries (Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain) are not ready for dialogue with Doha for reasons only known to the decision-makers in their respective capitals.

A complicated regional and international context

In international relations, such issues are highly intertwined, and to understand what is happening in the East, it is necessary to study and understand what is going on in the West. Based on this principle, it is now public knowledge that there is an international drive to create a new regional system to reshape the regional balance by giving a larger role to forces that are willing to play an active role in line with the vision of the new White House commander-in-chief, Donald Trump, and during his term of office, which some doubt he will complete.

In January 2015, King Salman bin Abdulaziz reached the top of Saudi Arabia’s power pyramid. In addition, the generation of descendants of the kingdom’s founder reached the first rank of leadership.

This was mainly a declaration of the beginning of the formation of the fourth Saudi state. Only a few weeks after King Salman took his post and his young son Prince Mohammed bin Salman was appointed defence minister, Saudi Arabia declared war on Yemen against the Houthi rebels and loyalists of the forces of the former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was assassinated on the eve of the 2017 Gulf summit in Kuwait.