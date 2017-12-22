WORLD
Nigeria still struggles to defeat Boko Haram
Millions of people remain displaced across Nigeria because of Boko Haram attacks. The next phase is securing $1 billion to implement intelligence-driven operations to finish off Boko Haram.
People gathered at the site of a suicide attack in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. / AP Archive
December 22, 2017

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari promised to defeat Boko Haram before the end of 2017 but he's failed to achieve that goal. 

The militant group is carrying out more and more suicide attacks against civilians.

Critics question how Buhari's government plans to tackle the militant group in 2018. 

The eight-year Boko Haram insurgency has killed 20,000 people and forced 2.6 million out of the homes, prompting a humanitarian crisis in the region.

TRT World'sSophia Adengo reports from Abuja.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
