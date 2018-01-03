French President Emmanuel Macron came out strongly on Wednesday in support of press freedom and announced a bill to combat the spread of fake news during election campaigns.

In a speech to journalists at the Elysee Palace in Paris that laid out his agenda for 2018, Macron said that press freedom was "the highest expression of freedom."

He said he was going to propose soon a new law to combat fake news on the internet during French election campaigns.

"Journalists are the first threatened by propaganda," he said.

Websites would have to say who was financing them and the amount of money for sponsored content would be capped, the French president said.

In the case of fake news, an emergency legal action could allow French authorities to suppress that content or even block access to the website, Macron said.

He denounced the fact that "there is a financial strategy aiming at fostering doubt, forging alternative realities, that allows people to think that the media and politicians always are more or less deceptive."