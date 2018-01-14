Tunisia plans to increase support for poor families and needy people by some $70 million, a government minister said on Saturday, after protests broke out in the North African country.

Protests, some of them violent, were held on Monday against austerity measures such as increases of tax and prices imposed by the government to cut a budget deficit.

The government will increase aid for poor families and needy people such as pensioners by 170 million dinars ($70.3 million), Mohamed Trabelsi, minister of social affairs, told reporters.

"This will concern about 250,000 families," he said. "It will help the poor and middle class."

Activists and the opposition have called for fresh protests on Sunday, the seventh anniversary of the toppling of autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, the first leader to fall in the 2011 "Arab Spring" protests that swept the region.

President Beji Caid Essebsi will on Sunday visit the poor district of Ettadhamen in the capital Tunis hit by protests to give a speech and open a cultural centre, an official said. He has never visited the district before.