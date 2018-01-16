Even before he took office in January 2017, Trump had vowed to dismantle the Iran nuclear deal, one he regularly called the "worst deal in history". The first indicator of his Middle East policy was his attempt to dispel Iran's influence—the biggest foe of Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Within months of his inauguration, Trump started to openly arm the group, YPG, that NATO ally Turkey views as a terrorist group and a direct threat to its national security.

He later travelled to Saudi Arabia to galvanise support against Iran's activities in the region, leading to a crisis between Qatar and the Gulf countries.

Trump had also announced that he would broker the "ultimate deal" between Palestine and Israel, putting an end to the decades-long conflict. Since then, he has backtracked on long-term US policy on the conflict in regards to a two-state solution, and declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December, sparking days of rage in Palestine and across the globe.

Here's a look at how Trump's Middle East policy altered the balance in the region.

January 20, 2017

Trump inaugurated into office

During his inaugural address, Trump underlined the importance of national interest in state actions and interactions. He also explained that the US would “unite the civilised world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth.”

After taking office, he appointed his son-in-law Jared Kushner—whose family donated tens of thousands of dollars to Israel's illegal settlements on Palestinian territory—as his adviser for Middle East affairs and for brokering a deal for the Israel-Palestine conflict.

January 27, 2017

Trump's "Muslim ban"

Trump signed an executive order that indefinitely halted the entry of travellers from Syria, and for 90 days, six other Muslim-majority nations: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The order was blocked by a federal court after it triggered protests and interrupted immigration and travel worldwide.

However, Trump signed a revised order in March, which temporarily freezes new visas for Syrians, Iranians, Libyans, Somalis, Yemenis and Sudanese citizens.

Iraq was removed from the list of targeted countries in the new order.

February 3, 2017

Continuing sanctions against Iran

President Trump—who had expressed his strong objection to the Iran nuclear deal during his campaign—continued to increase sanctions against Iran, despite its compliance with the nuclear deal. He said that the move was on the grounds that Iran was violating the “spirit” of the deal.

Iran says its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes and that it will stick to the accord as long as the other signatories respect it, but will "shred" the deal if Washington pulls out.

March 25, 2017

Electronics ban goes into effect

The Trump administration imposed restrictions on carry-on electronic devices onto planes coming into the United States from 10 airports located in Muslim-majority countries, including Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, in response to unspecified terrorist threats. But the ban was lifted in July for Turkey and the UAE.

April 6, 2017

Trump orders missile strikes in Syria

Breaking with years of US policy in Syria, Trump ordered a missile attack on the Syrian Shayrat Airbase, in retaliation for the Khan Sheikhoun chemical attack which the US said was carried out by the Syrian regime, calling it “unacceptable” and saying that it had gone “beyond a red line”, a reference to former President Barack Obama's statement in 2013. Obama had said that chemical weapons were a "red line" for the US, even though he didn't order action even when the regime actually used the chemical weapons.

Trump's move was met with mixed responses, with some calling it his first presidential action, and others fearing that it would drag the US into another war.

However, such an air strike was not repeated, and US policy in Syria remained limited to supporting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the north and fighting Daesh, instead of taking steps towards removing the Assad regime.

May 9, 2017

US openly arms the YPG in Syria

Trump authorised the US defence department to equip "Kurdish elements" of the US-backed SDF, of which the YPG forms the backbone, in the battle against Daesh in Raqqa. This move drove a further wedge between the US and NATO ally Turkey, because the YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years. Both Ankara and Washington recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Turkey says its biggest security concern is the YPG carving out an autonomous territory near its southeastern border. Ankara has accused the US of arming the group in the past.

The YPG had declared its desire for an autonomous region in Syria’s north, since the beginning of the Syrian conflict. As the war progressed, it positioned itself as a key player for the future of Syria by overtaking nearly one-quarter of Syria's territory with the technical, logistical and military support of the US and the diplomatic backing of Russia.

As the YPG spread across northern Syria, Ankara sought to prevent the group from connecting its so-called cantons in the east (Kobane) and west (Afrin) with Operation Euphrates Shield which began in August 2016.

New SDF army near Turkish border

Despite the defeat of Daesh in Syria, the SDF announced last week that it was rebuilding an army to control all the areas gained in the fight against Daesh, seeking autonomy, weeks after the head of US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that it would establish border protection forces in Syria, saying they would help prevent the resurgence of Daesh.

Recently, Turkey started preparing for another operation, this time focused on Syria's Afrin.

May 20, 2017

Start of Trump's first overseas trip

Trump's first overseas trip started with Saudi Arabia, where he was greeted with enthusiasm by the Saudi royal family,who saw his predecessor Barack Obama as too soft on its arch-foe Iran, and not strong enough with Washington's bilateral relationship with Riyadh.