A Myanmar judge on Tuesday postponed a decision on bail until early February for two Reuters journalists detained on charges of violating a British colonial-era secrecy law that a former military junta once used to muzzle freedom of speech.

Lawyers spent a large part of the hearing at a court complex on the outskirts of Yangon questioning a police chief who oversaw the December 12 arrests of Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.

Authorities said the reporters received "important secret papers" from two policemen who had worked in Rakhine state, where security forces are blamed for mass killings, rapes and arson that have forced nearly 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee into Bangladesh.

Defence attorney Than Zaw Aung at one point asked the chief, Yu Naing, whether the public had a right to know what was going on in Rakhine state. The chief would only answer that journalists must abide by local media laws.

The journalists, who are both Myanmar citizens, face up to 14 years in prison if convicted.

The case has brought international condemnation of the civilian government of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi for continuing to use colonial-era laws against critics of Myanmar's crackdown against the Rohingya, which the United Nations has called "textbook ethnic cleansing."

Former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson is in Myanmar and has said he would press for the journalists' release. Richardson and other members of an advisory panel met on Monday with Suu Kyi about the Rohingya crisis, but it wasn't clear if anything came of the meeting.