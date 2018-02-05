Ecuadorans on Sunday voted to bar ex-president Rafael Correa from being able to make a comeback in 2021 by unmistakably backing a referendum question on reimposing presidential term limits.

Initial results from the plebiscite called by Correa's successor-turned-foe, current President Lenin Moreno, showed 64 percent of ballots in favour of restoring the measure which prevents presidents from running indefinitely.

Correa had scrapped it in 2015.

Virtually as many – 63 percent of ballots – also approved restructuring a body Correa had set up to select authority figures such as judges, effectively wiping away the ex-president's legacy over the state.

Minutes before the National Electoral Council gave the numbers, Moreno hailed the "clear and overwhelming victory."

The results signified a win for Moreno in his struggle with Correa for control of their deeply divided leftist ruling Country Alliance party.

"The confrontation is behind us. Now is the time for us to return to stand together," the president told supporters.

Sunday's referendum featured seven questions, including the measure on reintroducing term limits.

That measure means Correa will not be able to challenge Moreno for the presidency in two years' time.

Struggle continues

The outcome was predicted by surveys ahead of the referendum – although most had projected even bigger support for Moreno's "yes" camp of between 72 and 84 percent.

Correa alluded to that margin in a tweet after the results came out, saying no movement has ever done so well against such odds, "more so in such little time and in such an unequal fight."

He vowed that "the struggle continues. We can't accept a state under the rule of law with such a big break constitutionally."