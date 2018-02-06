South Africa's Times Live online news service cited sources on Tuesday as saying President Jacob Zuma will resign as soon as a list of preconditions has been finalised in a deal struck with deputy president and African National Congress leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC's secretary-general, Ace Magashule, who attended a meeting between the two, would not confirm whether Zuma had agreed to resign.

But other ANC leaders said a deal was struck that would see Zuma "go in a dignified way", Times Live said.

TRT World's Ben Said reports.

ANC postpones meeting

Earlier today, the ANC said it has postponed until the weekend of February 17 a meeting of its National Executive Committee initially scheduled for this week to discuss President Jacob Zuma's future.

The ANC had called a special meeting of its decision-making executive committee to be held on Wednesday in Cape Town, heralding what could be a new bid to unseat a president beset by corruption allegations and economic decline.

Zuma has been in a weakened position since he was replaced as leader of the ANC by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in December. Zuma no longer holds a top position in the party.

The ANC had called a special meeting of its decision-making executive committee, which has the power to demand that Zuma step down.

Analysts have said some members of the party allied to Ramaphosa could call for Zuma to resign.

The party has faced uncertainty over how its "two centres of power" will function, after Ramaphosa took the reins of the party, while Zuma remains as head of state. Zuma's tenure officially runs until mid-2019.

"Constructive discussions"