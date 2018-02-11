POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Sri Lanka's bid to end child marriages
The government of the South Asian nation is considering a proposal to change marriage law as there is no minimum age for Muslims to marry under the current law.
Sri Lanka's bid to end child marriages
In this May 13, 2012 file photo a Sri Lankan Muslim woman holds her child at dusk in a sea promenade in Colombo, Sri Lanka. / AP
February 11, 2018

The Sri Lankan government has been working on a legislation to change the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act in an effort to prevent child marriages among its Muslim community.

In the South Asian country, the marrying age for girls is 18, but for Muslims there is no minimum age under the current law.

Human rights activists have long called for a reform and after nine years of evaluation, the committee responsible for the issue handed its report to the government in late January.

Recommended

As TRT World’s Natalie Poyhonen reports the move could save lives of many Muslim girls.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects