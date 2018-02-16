Ethiopia's opposition reacted cautiously on Friday a day after the surprise resignation of the prime minister, warning it did not herald real change since the ruling party remains in power.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn resigned on Thursday after weeks of anti-government demonstrations and growing splits within the country's ruling Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) coalition.

With the EPRDF and its allies controlling every seat in parliament, it is unclear what difference Hailemariam's departure will make, said prominent opposition leader Merera Gudina, chairman of the opposition Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC).

"What the people are demanding is fundamental change," Merera said, adding that Hailemariam's departure was a matter of internal party politics.

"So the change of an individual is really the homework for the EPRDF, not the people of Ethiopia."

However, Merera said he was "cautiously optimistic," that Hailemariam's departure could offer an opening for them.

"There are, after all, possibilities... to move forward," Merera said.

"The EPRDF as an organisation has a serious problem and really blocked the democratisation of the Ethiopian state and society – and is really responsible for many of its crisis," he added.