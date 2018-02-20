Iranian director Sadaf Foroughi’s film Ava is screening at the ongoing Istanbul Independent Film Festival. Ava has been selected by the Canadian Academy as Best First Feature and has been nominated in eight categories for the 2018 Canadian Academy awards. It tells the story of a teenage girl in Tehran who bets with her friends she can go on a date with a boy. Soon after her first date, the film focuses on the trauma the girl suffers as her mother takes her to gynecologist to ensure she’s still a virgin.

Foroughi, 40, who now lives in Montreal, spoke to TRT World about her film and her influences.

You wrote and directed "Ava," the story of a young girl’s life slowly falling apart in current-day Tehran. What inspired you to come up with this story?

Sadaf Foroughi: For all filmmakers, when they start to write their first feature, the subject is very personal. Ava is very inspired by what I, at least, observed during my years in Tehran.

You were born in Iran and now live in Canada. Can you tell us about your experiences growing up? When did you move overseas? How did your life change?

SF: I love Iran. It’s my origin country, of course. I left Iran when I was 19-20 years old and I went to France to study art. I started with visual arts first, and then I went to the cinema department. Finally, for my PhD, I finished my studies in the philosophy department in Aix-en-Provence, which was wonderful. Until now I can say I’m very inspired by art in general and [especially] by French cinema, [which] I grew up [on] because I lived in France for ten years. It was in 2009 that I decided to, once I finished my studies, to come to Montreal. Basically I’m a French-speaker and I love Montreal. So I have three countries, I can say. In Canada I’m very happy, because I feel safe and secure. I feel there is a place for me to develop my ideas, I have support and I feel very good here.

How was it, shooting a film in Iran as an Iranian filmmaker living abroad?

SF: I guess … I didn’t have … It wasn’t a question of because I wasn’t living in Iran it was difficult. I guess the process is more or less the same for everyone. You have to ask for permission; sometimes they accept the script, sometimes not. In my case, at first they didn’t accept the script. Then finally they did accept it.

We [made] changes of course, but we didn’t change the film – we changed some parts to get the permission. Maybe the difficult part, since I don’t live there, is that you don’t know people who know the rules and regulations of how they can go through the – if I can say– black market to have the permission et cetera.

I was very honest; I went there and I gave them my real script and I didn’t have any ... I wasn’t welcome. I don’t want to think that it’s because I don’t live there anymore or maybe it’s because normally we don’t want to think about these things. Because I love Iran and it’s my country, but maybe it was the reason, I don’t know.

The creation process was wonderful. We didn’t have lots of money at all. The film was shot in 19 days. The people were very creative. We helped each other. I did lots of things, not only directing, I cleaned everywhere; we did everything, basically. They are all professionals, [even though] they are young. I’m very happy. The creation part was wonderful.

How were you able to communicate social and political perspectives in Iran in your film for a Western audience?

SF: I have to say that I’m honestly not interested in politics at all. I think politics is only for the politicians. As an artist, if I may say, my idea was just to tell a story, a story that I think is very important to tell because they’re our stories. You see a big part of me in Ava and in other women’s lives in Iran. We should talk about it, we should [start] debates on the taboos that we still hide. That was the idea.

But I didn’t want to make a social film at the same time, because as you beautifully said, yes I wanted that also other audiences from other countries be able to communicate with the film and I believe how we can do that is not reduce people on their social activity.

You know if you make a social film it’s [of that moment]; we say the film is like the news; it has an expiration date. When you make an existential film, the film has a longer life; when you talk about doubts, the fears, the mother, the child, the relationship between people, between members of family ... These are the questions that are very universal. And I’m happy when I see that even audiences in Canada or in Sweden, they see themselves somehow in the characters, since these questions are very universal.

The film could have been a Chekhov story. It could also have been called “The Bet”. (But there’s already a Chekhov story called "The Bet," and it’s about something else entirely.) Do you think your film is specific to a time and place, or does it have universal appeal?