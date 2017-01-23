VICTORIA, El Salvador — Last March, the body of Nicolas Humberto Garcia was found in the town of El Carrizal, bearing machete and bullet wounds. The 23-year-old was the director of Radio Expressa in Tacuba in Ahuachapan State on the western-most tip of El Salvador. He had been working at the community radio station since he was 13.

While his killers remain unknown, there are strong suspicions that their motive was linked to his work. Garcia had refused to be recruited by gangs or have them use Radio Expressa to broadcast in the Central American country. He had granted the police air time as part of a violence-prevention programme. His youthfulness and Radio Expressa's combination of contemporary music alongside programmes on human rights had brought in young listeners and radio career aspirants.

A man as young as Garcia heading a radio station is not uncommon in rural El Salvador, which has a strong network of community radio stations. Under the aegis of the Radio and Participative Programmes Association of El Salvador (ARPAS), 22 community radio stations operate across the country by fragmenting a single radio frequency – 92.1FM. The stations discuss local issues that are often not picked up by the mainstream media, while holding the government to account over delivering basic rights.

The high rate of youths volunteering and working for community radio stations has tremendous significance for El Salvador – the smallest country in Central America, with a population of 6.7 million – which has been deemed one of the most dangerous countries in the world that is not at war.

At least 6,657 people were violently killed in 2015, amid violence between alleged gang members and police. More than 50 percent of homicide victims are aged between 15 and 29. Indeed, so high is the murder rate that the country this month celebrated a rare single day without a homicide.

According to one Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) report, between 20,000 and 35,000 young Salvadorans belong to youth gangs, with 15 as the average age of joining. Social exclusion is a major reason for joining a gang, which represents an alternative source of stability, identity and livelihood. High rates of poverty, inequality, unemployment, school drop-outs, and dysfunctional family structures, as well as easy access to arms, alcohol and illegal drugs have contributed to the violence.

Interestingly, the average age staff start working at the community radio stations in El Salvador is also 15, according to ARPAS head Leonel Herrera. These stations also provide something the gangs do – instil a sense of identity and belonging among the youth. Having an impact on the lives of around 300 youths, the ARPAS network was born out of the desire to democratise the country, after the Chapultepec Peace Accords, which ended a 12-year civil war, were signed in 1992. At the same time, communities returning to El Salvador from neighbouring Honduras also felt the need for a communication channel for families split between the two countries.

Radio Victoria thus came into existence in Santa Marta in Cabañas state, near the Honduran border, on July 15, 1993, and initially began broadcasting with just a 5 watt FM transmitter and a bamboo pole for an antenna.

Other radio stations then began mushrooming across the country. People who had learned to manage radio equipment at guerrilla radio stations during the war were able to contribute towards the new wave of community radio stations. A long legal battle to prove their legitimacy began after the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA) forcibly shut down many stations in 1995.

An amended telecommunications law meant the auctioning of the radio spectrum, and ARPAS purchased the rights to the 92.1FM frequency, which it offered to all the stations under its umbrella. ARPAS was formalised as a legal entity.

"We were once termed 'pirated' radio stations. But thanks to ARPAS, all community radio stations are considered legal and have permits," says Herrera, who was elected president of ARPAS five years ago. Each station has representatives in ARPAS, and together they constitute an assembly which elects the president.

A voice for the community

Oscar Beltran was 11 years old and living in a village in Honduras when Radio Victoria first started broadcasting. It was an emotional moment, as he and his mother heard of their community from across the border.

"I realised how powerful radio is, helping people express their feelings," says Beltran, who heads the operations at Radio Victoria today. Upon returning to El Salvador he joined the radio station at the age of 15 "out of curiosity." He says he learnt everything about his country in the 19 years he has spent working at the station.

For Beltran, Radio Victoria is a political project and is an essential part of the history of Santa Marta, which has witnessed rape, persecution and other atrocities during the war.

"Santa Marta was considered dangerous because it was rumoured that it was a refuge for Communists," he says. "These rumours had to be dispelled and give a voice to its marginalised population."

Once a month, Radio Victoria takes the equipment to the community. "We have created groups of 30 people within the community who are dedicated listeners, as we want them to evaluate the content and build the agenda," says Beltran.

Maricela Ramos, 30, joined Radio Victoria when she was 20, and was surprised to find many of her colleagues were much younger than she was. Like Beltran, it was curiosity that drew her in. "Very soon, I fell in love with the work and now it has become a life project," she says, noting that it offers the opportunity to change lives.

"Radio pushes people to think critically. Mainstream media only focuses on violence in Santa Marta, and not on the brilliant women leaders who have emerged from here," she says. "Besides, women who have lost their sons and husbands are still braving through life, smiling… These are the stories I enjoy telling on the radio."

Ramos thinks the impact of community radio can be especially felt among rural youth.