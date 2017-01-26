At least four senior US State Department officials are leaving their posts by Friday after the Trump administration accepted their resignations from presidentially appointed positions, a senior department official said.

Resignations and turnovers among senior leadership during a presidential transition is common.

Political appointees chosen by the president and confirmed by the Senate were obliged, as usual, after Trump's Nov. 8 election victory, to submit letters of resignation to give the new president the opportunity to name his own people to the jobs.

Turnover is the rule, rather than the exception, among the top officials in the US government when the White House changes hands from one party to another, in this case from Democrat Barack Obama to Republican Donald Trump.

TRT World'sSimon Marks has more details.