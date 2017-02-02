PARIS — It's a cold morning in the southeastern suburb of Ivry, on the outskirts of Paris. Dozens of builders are cutting wooden boards and nailing them together, hastily building six small "villages". These homes are being erected to shelter the growing number of female refugees living, up until this week, on the streets of the French capital.

As they begin to arrive, the first few women hide their faces behind their hijabs, suggesting a deep sense of shame over their situation. One of the women seems very young, and carries her little baby in a large flowered red blanket.

Every room is filled with small bunk beds and will fit up to eight people. The walls are a stark white and smell of fresh paint, ready and waiting for the women and their children to start to construct their lives anew.

So far, only part of the complex is done; and only the first two families have moved in. Yet the plans are ambitious. Work is due to be completed within two months, and up to 400 people will be able to live in the buildings. And each family will have a separate room and a bathroom.

Alread y , there's a waiting list.

"Since November, 129 single women, 70 couples and 76 couples with children have been registered [on the waiting list] in our housing system," says Bruno Morel, the general director of the Emmaüs Solidarité charity that runs the centre.

Founded in 1954, Emmaüs Solidarité is one of the largest French charities that are helping with housing and social integration for poor people and refugees all over France.

The rate of requests for housing has increased since the beginning of this year. Most are from single women who made the arduous journey alone; in some cases their husbands have either been killed, or are still trapped inside Syria. Some are pregnant or have very young babies. All seem exhausted by the long trip to France.

"The idea is to create a place where every newly arrived migrant can be welcomed and offered dignified, humane shelter," Morel said.

"All the families and women who arrive at the reception centre for migrants in the northeast of Paris will be transferred here and will receive medical care, advice on how to apply for asylum. But moreover, they will be given a chance to have a rest after a very exhausting and dangerous journey to Europe."

Single men only have the right to stay for about ten days in the new humanitarian centres, before being either transferred on to reception centres across the country, or deported back to their homeland. Families, however, are offered more protection and can be housed in the centre for longer periods, up to several months.

There is a growing perception among the French public, fuelled by right-wing political rhetoric, that there is a "wave" of immigration in the country. This is partly due to the fact that the refugee population is particularly visible around the border regions – on the Italian border or in Calais, where many camped out for months in the vain hope of crossing to Britain – as well as in certain neighbourhoods of Paris, where they tend to be concentrated. Last year, France issued 227,500 residence permits – 4.6 percent more than the previous year – but still falling well short of the massive flood of migrants that is often portrayed by the politicians eying the upcoming presidential race.

Failure to find a solution

After years of pursuing a policy of destroying ad-hoc refugee camps, President Francois Hollande and the Socialist government seems to be willing to reverse its view and start to protect migrants. Last November, the notorious "Jungle" shantytown in the northern port town of Calais, where approximately 8,000 migrants were living, was demolished. Some men had been living there for over a decade, after being stopped on their way to Britain. Young men were regularly killed while hiding in the wheel wells of trucks, trying to sneak their way illegally cross the Channel and reach England. 5,000 migrants were evacuated from the camp and transferred to some 450 reception centres around the country. The others just vanished and disappeared into the cities nearby.

But the demolition didn't solve the dilemma, it simply displaced the homeless refugees. Days later, 3,800 people, mostly Afghans, Sudanese and Eritreans, pitched their tents and mattresses under an overhead metro line in the heart of Paris.

The makeshift camps suddenly became the most visible symbol of the country's struggle to accommodate migrants and refugees. But with the right-wing opposition arguing that any support and shelter might entice more migrants to come to France, the government struggled to find an alternative for the refugees

After months of hesitation, Hollande finally decided to shut down the bulging new urban camp in the capital, saying in December that "such camps were not worthy of France".

He also played down concerns that the closure of the so-called Calais "Jungle" had driven its residents to the sidewalks of Paris:

"Most migrants recently amassing around the metro station are part of a ‘new migratory stream' coming from Libya in these past weeks and months."

The government insisted that France would shelter only those it deems to be asylum-seekers and deport those it views as not having the right to claim asylum.

This stance has drawn the ire of charities working with refugees. They argue France is putting an end to the long-held fundamental right of asylum. The migrants in Calais and Paris include war refugees, as well as people fleeing poverty in their homelands and seeking jobs. According to the local Paris authorities, some 19,000 migrants have been shifted to temporary housing since June 2015.