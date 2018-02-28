With tears, fears and defiance, students made an emotional return on Wednesday to their Florida high school where a former classmate went on a shooting rampage two weeks ago, killing 17 people.

Students at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida, were greeted by heavy security and scores of well-wishers as they returned to classes.

Dozens of police officers lined the sidewalks saying "Good morning" to each student and former students, neighbours and their children turned out to show their support.

TRT World's Jon Brain reports.

Two women handed out free water and fruit for breakfast. Retired police officers passed out flowers.

People held banners reading "We Love You," "You've Got This" and "We Are With You."

"I'm not scared," Sean Cummings, 16, a Stoneman Douglas junior, said. "I feel like it's more protected than any other school at this point.

"But it's still weird to see everybody here and all these police officers," Cummings said. "It's going to be nice to see all my teachers again."

Carly Novell, another Stoneman Douglas student, admitted she was "nervous."

"I'm really scared to go in," said Novell, who like many other returning students was wearing a maroon T-shirt, the school colour.

Lauren Hogg, a freshman, told CNN the experience was "surreal."

"To be quite frank, I'm scared," she said, expressing fear of "going back into my classes and seeing empty chairs where my friends once sat."

On Valentine's Day, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz entered the school and opened fire with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, killing 14 students and three staff members.