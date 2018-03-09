Under the slogan “If we stop, the world stops,” thousands of women took to the streets in Spain to protest against patriarchy, the wage gap, domestic and sexual violence.

Students, teachers and journalists actively participated in the march to show what could happen if women decide to protest. The movement urged women to stop working and suspend business dealings and domestic chores for the day.

Women need to work two hours more per day to make the same wage as men, according to the UN. In Europe, the gender pay gap is rampant. As a result, women end up working 63 days for free.

The Worker’s General Union and the Worker’s Commission confirmed that over five million people had joined the march in Spain, describing it as “an unprecedented strike in our country’s trade union movement.”

In a series of portraits, photojournalists Samuel Nacar and David Zorrakino probe for the reasons that drive these women to speak up.

1.

“My name is Michaela Ferrer de la Cruz. I am 34 years old, and I am on strike because I can't afford to not be on strike. It’s evident that there is an incredible amount of inequality based on gender, and I don’t get how male violence can keep on existing just because of traditions, because of major religions that have shaped this world along the lines of macho culture.

Imagine if there were men murdered every week by their wives, people would be marching every day.

But we are not going that way. We are not a threat to anyone; we are just asking for equality and love. I hope one day we will be able to forget the concept of feminism, but today we need to remember that inequality exists. And today will be the first day of many days until we obtain our rights."

2.

“My name is Claudia Morales. I’m 22 years old, and I’m from Barcelona. I’ve already finished my studies, but I still don’t have a formal job, a typical Spanish case. My dream is to be a professional tattoo artist, and I’m working hard to make it real, but at the time I’m surviving on small jobs and trying to learn as much as possible from the best tattoo studios.

I’m sitting here waiting for the rest of my group of friends; they’re about to arrive, but it seems it's going to take a while because the city centre is full of people. As a young women I don’t feel safe, and that’s why I’m here. The society is educating us to be brave because of toxic masculinity around us, but what we should be is free. I still don’t understand why in 2018 we can not go back home without the fear of being raped.”

3.

“My name is Maria Carmen Linares. I’m 67 years old, and I’ve just arrived by train from Vilanova I la Geltrú, a city in the province of Barcelona. I’m retired now, but I’ve done extreme hard work since I was a teenager. During all my life I’ve been running a family business. I’ve managed the family restaurant for years and years while I was educating my kids. I’ve experienced the ever-present male pride while dealing with my father all my life. I suffered from it, so did my mother, who had to seek her husband’s consent all her life.

Thanks to my temperament ... I’ve been able to educate my husband and my kids on feminism ... I’m proud of it, and that’s why I’m here. I’m here today to stand up for women's rights, the job insecurity, the sexual abuse, the wage gap and for gender equality.”

