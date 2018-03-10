China has become a leader of the world in science and technology innovation from a follower, said Chinese Science and Technology Minister Wan Gang on Saturday.

He told a press conference that the contribution rate of the achievements in China's science and technology to the country's economic growth rose to 57.5 percent from 52.2 percent in 2012.

China is now leading the world in science and technology innovation, with the global influence in basic research improving significantly, Wan said.

"In science and technology innovation, China has been undergoing a process of turning from a follower to a side-by-side runner to a leader, with the contribution by science and technology progress rising to 57.5 percent from 52.2 percent "in 2012".

"Major innovation achievements have kept emerging. China is leading the world in new types of business and new models including digital economy and sharing economy. The mass entrepreneurship and innovation are thriving," Wan said.

The minister illustrated a series of major innovations achieved in the past five years, including the manned submersible Jiaolong, the world's largest filled-aperture radio telescope FAST, the dark matter detection satellite "Wukong", quantum entanglement research, and the successful cloning of two monkeys.