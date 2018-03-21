Pakistani authorities on Wednesday arrested a police officer, Rao Anwar, who is accused of killing a 27-year-old man in an allegedly "staged" shootout.

The officer had gone in hiding after a probe into the January 13 killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, an aspiring fashion model from the country's Mehsud tribe, found that he had committed no crime.

On Wednesday, Anwar voluntarily appeared before the Supreme Court and sought bail, a request which was denied.

"Take Rao Anwar into custody," Chief Justice Saqib Nisar ordered police after Anwar appeared in court, the English-language Dawn newspaper said.

"Rao Anwar presented himself through a lawyer in the court ... and the court directed that he should be taken into custody," said Faisal Siddiqui, a lawyer for Mohammad Khan Mehsud, the father of the victim.

Television channels earlier broadcast images of Anwar, wearing a surgical mask and flanked by policemen from the Anti-Terrorist Squad, walking into the Supreme Court without handcuffs.

Anwar, senior superintendent of police in the port city of Karachi, was suspended on January 20 after four men were killed in a shoot-out with police.

Protests over police treatment

The killing in the port city of Karachi sparked outrage on the part of Pakistan's tribal communities, which have long complained of heavy-handed treatment at the hands of security forces.

Thousands of people from the tribal communities took to the streets after Mehsud's killing, demanding the officer's arrest. Pakistani authorities have vowed to take action.

Police initially said the men were suspected militants but later suggested the incident may have been an extrajudicial killing.