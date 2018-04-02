It is only due to a concerted campaign of diplomatic pressure on Russia by Turkey and the United States in the 1990s that Abdullah Ocalan is locked in an island prison in the Sea of Marmara, and not running his transnational narco-terrorist Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) out of Moscow.

Not for nothing did Ocalan seek political asylum in Russia in 1998 — which at the time hosted an official PKK office and training camp — and has never recognised the PKK as a terrorist group.

Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly, passed a resolution on November 4, 1998, demanding Yeltsin grant Ocalan’s request for asylum, and asserted that “accusations of separatism and terrorism made against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and its leader Abdullah Ocalan are groundless”.

Fortunately for Turkey, Russia was in an indescribably weak position, having just defaulted on its debt and generally lacking any notable diplomatic and military clout, and thus caved to demands for Ocalan’s expulsion, leading to his eventual capture in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1999.

While Turkey’s attention has been justifiably focused on US disloyalty in the form of unmitigated political and military support for the PKK’s statelet in Syria (the YPG/SDF), the far more difficult problem of Russia’s presence in Syria looms in the distance.

The US, after all, is solely and myopically pursuing the defeat of the Islamic State (Daesh) in the Euphrates River Valley (ERV) via the fundamentally unsustainable vehicle of PKK expansion. It is not remotely invested in any other aspect of the Syrian conflict, including Ocalan’s political project, which will ultimately succumb to the pressure—being applied not only by Turkey, but by Assad, Russia, Iran, and domestic constituencies within what the PKK calls the Democratic Federation of Northern Syria—and fold itself formally back into the Syrian regime. The US has demonstrated its lack of seriousness and staying power time and again throughout the Middle East, and this time will be no different.

Unlike the US, whose ad-hoc Syrian campaign lacks all legitimacy because it never ceased to recognise the Assad regime as the government of Syria, the Russians have a legal and military framework underlying a presence intended to be permanent. The Soviets had been desperately pursuing basing rights in Syria since the 1970s, something Hafez al Assad absolutely refused to grant, and it was only in 2017 that the long-sought-after documents were signed thanks to the Syrian regime’s inability to maintain bona fide sovereignty.

While the United States has become a circumstantial enemy of Turkey in its alliance with the PKK as the result of short-sighted expedience, Russia is an inherently inimical power and is in Syria to stay. Already in 2012, for instance, even before it established a permanent base, Russia allegedly ordered the shooting down of a Turkish F-4 Phantom in Syria.

Unfortunately, since Russia’s full-fledged intervention into the Syrian conflict in September 2015, regional and international powers have refused to call its bluff.

Russia is, in reality, a weak state and has absolutely no leverage over even its putative allies, much less its adversaries. Therefore, the primary thrust of its Syria campaign has been a media circus designed to create the impression of Great Power manoeuvres.

In both the diplomatic and military sphere, Russia has contrived a number of stand-alone performances, most recently its campaign against and declaration of victory over Daesh in the ERV. From the “Syrian People’s Congress” farce in Sochi to the concert in the Palmyra amphitheatre after a short-lived and dubious victory, headlines around the world seem to agree that Russia is calling the shots in Syria and therefore Moscow has to be dealt with in order to get anything done in the Levant.

Nothing could be further from the truth.