South Africa declares 10 days of mourning for Madikizela-Mandela
WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Africa declares 10 days of mourning for Madikizela-MandelaCrowds have been gathering outside Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's home following the veteran political campaigner's death on Monday.
People pay their respects to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Durban, South Africa, April 2, 2018. / Reuters
April 4, 2018

South Africa on Tuesday declared 10 days of national mourning for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the anti-apartheid activist and ex-wife of Nelson Mandela who died after a long illness.

A memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela will be held on April 11 at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Johannesburg's Soweto area, and a "special official" funeral with military honours will take place at Orlando Stadium in Soweto three days later, the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

The Regina Mundi church was a refuge for anti-apartheid activists during white minority rule.

Madikizela-Mandela's house in Soweto has been visited by mourners since she died on Monday at age 81.

Recommended

Women's league members from South Africa's ruling party sang outside the home on Tuesday and Julius Malema, an opposition leader, spoke to a crowd of supporters, saying South Africans must "bid farewell to a giant."

The South African flag will fly at half-mast at official locations and at South African diplomatic missions abroad during the mourning period, which will end on April 14, the day of Mandela's funeral, Ramaphosa's office said.

Madikizela-Mandela was persecuted by the apartheid government, and venerated by many South Africans, for her activism against white minority rule. She was a veteran political campaigner, and fought relentlessly for an end to apartheid.

Her reputation was sullied by scandals in her later years, including a 1991 conviction for kidnapping and assault.

Read her obituary here.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report