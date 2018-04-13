Taliban attacks overnight in Afghanistan killed at least 13 policemen and wounded several others, officials said on Friday.

In western Herat province, 10 policemen were killed and four were wounded in Shindand district where fighting with the insurgents lasted for hours.

The district governor, Shukrullah Shaker, said a roadside mine and a rocket hit a car carrying police reinforcements sent to the scene, killing the police commander.

There were also fatalities among the Taliban attackers, Shaker said, but it was not clear how many.

He blamed the Taliban for the attack, although no group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.

Taliban seize government's weapons

Herat provincial governor spokesman Jailani Farhad said that two armoured Humvees were destroyed in the attack in Shindand district, adding the Taliban also seized weapons and ammunition during the raid.