Days after the arrest of a lawmaker from India's ruling party in connection with the rape of a teenager, another case of the brutal rape and murder of a girl was reported on Sunday in the state of Gujarat in the country's west.

News of the incident followed days of protests by activists, who have accused authorities of failing to investigate attacks on women across the country. The protests have been driven in part by the BJP lawmaker's arrest last week for an alleged assault in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party governs.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira reports on the arrest that followed nationwide protests.

Sunday's reports concerned an incident that took place on April 5 in the western Gujarat city of Surat, the city's police commissioner, Satish Sharma, told Reuters.

"The body was recovered on April 6 by the side of a highway and according to a post mortem report, the girl was sexually assaulted and murdered on April 5," Sharma said.

He added the victim who was 11, according to the post-mortem has not yet been identified and that police from Gujarat's neighbouring states have been asked to help trace her family.

"We have put our best teams in place with all senior police officials. To nab the criminals we first need to identify the body," Sharma said.

The post-mortem examination of the girl revealed a case of "strangulation and smothering" with 86 signs of minor injuries, including sexual assault, he said. Some of the injuries were old.

Ishan Russel says people are angry at rising rape incidents in India and lack of action taken.