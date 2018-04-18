A car bomb hit a convoy of the chief of staff of the eastern Libyan military outside Benghazi on Wednesday, killing one and wounding at least two people, security and military officials said.

Abdel-Razeq Nathouri was travelling from Benghazi to his base in Al Marj, a small eastern town, when the convoy hit him some 20 kilometres outside Benghazi.

No more details were immediately available.

Nathouri is chief of staff to forces run by Khalifa Haftar, who has been receiving medical treatment in Paris, a French source said on Friday, confirming earlier reports from Libyan officials and media.