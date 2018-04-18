WORLD
2 MIN READ
Car bomb hits convoy of eastern Libyan military commander
Khalifa Haftar, the commander of military forces in eastern Libya, was not in the convoy as he is currently in Paris receiving medical treatment.
Libya's eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar attends General Security conference, in Benghazi, Libya, on October 14, 2017. / Reuters
April 18, 2018

A car bomb hit a convoy of the chief of staff of the eastern Libyan military outside Benghazi on Wednesday, killing one and wounding at least two people, security and military officials said.

Abdel-Razeq Nathouri was travelling from Benghazi to his base in Al Marj, a small eastern town, when the convoy hit him some 20 kilometres outside Benghazi.

No more details were immediately available.

Nathouri is chief of staff to forces run by Khalifa Haftar, who has been receiving medical treatment in Paris, a French source said on Friday, confirming earlier reports from Libyan officials and media.

No more details have been provided on the treatment of Haftar, whose forces control much of eastern Libya – home to some of the country's biggest oilfields.

Haftar, 75, is the dominant figure in eastern Libya and has long been seen as a likely contender for power nationally.

His LNA is aligned with a government based in the east which has opposed a rival, internationally backed government in the capital, Tripoli.

SOURCE:Reuters
