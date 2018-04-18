Three Kansas militia members were convicted Wednesday of plotting to bomb a mosque and apartment complex housing Somali refugees, an attack thwarted by another member of the group who tipped off federal authorities about escalating threats of violence.

Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen were convicted of one count of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and one count of conspiracy against civil rights.

Wright was convicted of a charge of lying to the FBI. Sentencing is set for June 27.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the verdicts a significant victory against domestic terrorism and hate crimes.

"The defendants in this case acted with clear premeditation in an attempt to kill people on the basis of their religion and national origin," Sessions said in a news release. "That's not just illegal — it's immoral and unacceptable, and we're not going to stand for it."

Defense attorneys declined to comment following the verdict.

The three men were indicted in October 2016 for plotting an attack for the day after the presidential election in the meatpacking town of Garden City, about 220 miles (350 kilometers) west of Wichita.

US Attorney Stephen McAllister told reporters that the jury's verdicts represent "a victory for the rule of law and national security."

Prosecutors have said that a fellow militia member, Dan Day, became alarmed by some of his colleagues' threats and agreed to wear a wire as a paid informant.

The government's case featured months of profanity-laced recordings in which militia members discussed plans and referred to the Somalis as "cockroaches."

"That confidential source is also to be commended for doing the right thing and the courage he demonstrated," McAllister said.