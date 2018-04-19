The seven-year civil war in Syria has pushed tens of thousands of people out of their homes, making them refugees in various countries. Turkey received an influx of 3.5 million Syrians. About 13,000 of them are living in the Oncupinar Refugee Camp in Kilis on the Turkish-Syrian border.

We recently visited the refugee settlement to spend time with some of the families currently residing in the container camp. These are their stories.

1. Ruwayda (age 9, Khirbat al Jawz, Syria)

I have been in the camp for a long time, I don’t know how long exactly, but I know it has been very long.

I like it here; I go to school in the morning and play in the park during the day with my friends.

I love eating – my favourite food is Mulukhiyah [spinach] and rice and Turkish kebab.

When I grow up, I am going to be a kindergarten teacher because I like teaching children new things. I look forward to working in a school.

I think I am very brave. Some of the children in the camp are scared of animals and other things, but I am not. I am not afraid of anything.

2. Farid al Shaikh Ali (Idlib, Syria)

My family and I left Syria and crossed the border into Turkey six years ago. In Syria, I made mosaic art pieces for a company in Idlib. We designed pieces for various companies in the Gulf and around Europe.

It has been around two-and-a-half to three years since I and my family obtained my Turkish Citizenship. We were fortunate enough to be granted our citizenship by President Erdogan himself.

My two daughters, now aged 9 and 12, were interviewed by TRT a few years back.

Soon afterwards we were called to go to Ankara. We didn’t know why but we were informed that the president’s wife, Emine Erdogan, would be there. I made a mosaic portrait of her as a gift for her. She asked us about our situation and the conditions in the camp.

I told her the facilities available were more than sufficient and that we were happy. We came safely; we didn’t experience the difficulties many others had.

I also expressed to her that my only wish was to secure the safety and future of my children – for them to be able to access education. I don’t believe that the war in Syria will end anytime soon, and I just want my children to able to continue their lives in Turkey.

A month after the trip we were called to sign some papers and were granted Turkish Citizenship, after which we moved out of the camp.

My daughter is currently in her third year of university. She is studying Geography, and the rest of my children are all in school.

My wife and I still come every day to work in the camp. I teach mosaic art and she teaches textiles. I feel proud; not just to be part of the camp but also to be able to contribute in whatever way I am able to.

3. Sameera (age 70, Idlib, Syria)