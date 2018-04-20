An early presidential and parliamentary election process in Turkey began after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced June 24, as the snap election date on Wednesday. He said he answered calls from the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), a political party the Justice and Development (AK) Party formed an electoral alliance with.

The MHP leader Devlet Bahceli’s call on Tuesday was for August 26. But when the two leaders met the next day, they decided to hold the elections earlier, in around two months time.

We asked why they agreed on June for the election date when there are only 66 days left.

“August 26 is right after the Feast of Sacrifice [Holy festival for Muslims], and also many Turkish voters will be in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage. Therefore, we decided June 24 was the best call for the election date,” said Bulent Turan, the deputy chairman of the AK Party.

He didn’t give any details on why the best call was June 24.

The university entrance exam was planned for June 24, but after the announcement of snap elections, it has been postponed to June 30.

Turan says that two months are enough to prepare for the elections, so they thought it was unnecessary to wait.

“There are 65 days, which we think is enough to complete all legal process for the election. We have already legalised the electoral alliance last month after changing the electoral system and brought laws to preserve election security. And the rest of the necessary laws will be made at the parliament without losing time—if the opposition shows a will to complete the process.”

Question of state of emergency

The main opposition party, Republican People's Party (CHP), has already said they are ready for the elections, no matter when it is held. But, “the government is afraid of something,” according to Haluk Koc, an MP for the CHP, who talked to TRT World.

“The government is afraid of something. That’s why they are launching the early presidential and parliamentary election process, although they hold the most number of seats in parliament and govern the country under the state of emergency rules.”

He said his party had opposed holding the elections under the state of emergency rules:

“We think it would damage transparency of the elections and create an unjust atmosphere.”

A state of emergency was imposed right after the coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016. The parliament has extended the state of emergency for another three-month period last week, which will be applied until mid-July.