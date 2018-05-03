US President Donald Trump on Thursday admitted he reimbursed his lawyer for a $130,000 payment to a adult film star, ending months of White House denial.

Trump tweeted that his personal lawyer Michael Cohen used a retainer to pay off Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had sexual relations with the now president.

But Trump slammed claims of an affair with Daniels – whose real name is Stephanie Clifford – as "false and extortionist."

The sexual encounter allegedly took place in 2006, four months after Trump's wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron.

Cohen's payment was made days before the November 2016 US presidential election, potentially violating campaign financing laws.

TRT World 's Tetiana Anderson has more.

Trump: Private agreement

Separately, NBC news on Thursday revealed that the FBI has for months had a wiretap on Cohen's calls, including potential presidential contacts.

In a burst of tweets, Trump denied the hush money was connected to his campaign, calling it a "private agreement."

Trump also said non-disclosure agreements were "very common among celebrities and people of wealth."

"Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA," Trump said.

"The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair, despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair," he said.

"Prior to its violation by Ms Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll [sic] in this transaction."

The admission came at an awkward time for Trump, hours before he hosted religious leaders at the White House for a National Prayer Day event, which the first lady did not attend.

Trump ignored questions about the issue from the press, and guests, many of whom were political supporters of the president, shouted "shame on you" at reporters.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Thursday that Trump did not initially know that his personal lawyer had paid $130,000 to Daniels but later learned about the payment.

TRT World 's Harry Horton reports the latest from Washington.