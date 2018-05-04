Knowing things you don’t need to know is irresistible. From office gossip to the holiday plans of your distant cousin’s neighbour’s dog (thank you for that one, Mark) we have an insatiable thirst for... data.

And we aren't the only ones who want these telling details. Tech companies love them. Advertisers love them. Nation-states love them. It’s all good fun, until you realise you are the one whose information is being harvested, sold and used.

Speaking of gossip, what used to be the province of the water cooler or a visit to the hairdresser these days is more likely to involve that little green and white icon on your phone. Yes, we're of course talking about WhatsApp (WeChat, if you happen to be in China), the ubiquitous app that gives you headaches trying to not say the wrong thing in the wrong group because eight people can apparently be in an infinite number of different combinations of groups.

What's up with WhatsApp?

So what’s going on with WhatsApp? Its CEO, Jan Koum, announced he's leaving WhatsApp (not the app but the company). According to this story from The Washington Post, the main reason for his departure is Facebook’s attempts to use personal data and weakening the app's end-to-end encryption.

Apparently, Koum couldn’t take it anymore. He was "feeling emotional" when he wrote about his decision to take some time off and to do some other things, like "collecting rare air-cooled Porsches.” Who are we to judge? We would probably do the same if we had that kind of money and could afford to have a conscience.

Facebook bought WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014. Given WhatsApp hit 1.5 billion monthly active users, there's no doubt Facebook will want to integrate WhatsApp with its other platforms and “rent” its enormous trove of personal data to third parties.

Jan Koum’s exit shows that the internal resistance against using personal data is weakening. Can a “WhatsApp Analytica” scandal be that far away?

Despite the attention Facebook has received and continues to receive, it's not like Facebook is the only bad player on the field. It’s been revealed that Twitter also sold Cambridge Analytica access to its data, according to Bloomberg.

Should we be surprised?

Here's the deal. Whenever you use a free service online, chances are you're actually paying with your personal data. The basic business plan for not making users pay is to commoditise that data through ads bought on a site. Advertisers rent space on what to them is a virtual billboard. And they treat any traffic generated as a commodity. Something to be bought and sold.

It's exactly the same business model as commercial television has perfected. They're buying and selling your eyeballs, i.e. your attention. Except in the case of the web, it's eyeballs, likes, links (including to other eyeballs), etc.