Human Rights Watch on Saturday urged Dubai authorities to reveal the whereabouts of a princess and daughter of the ruler, saying her case could constitute "enforced disappearance."

In a March video, 32-year-old Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced she was fleeing the emirate because of mistreatment and restrictions imposed by her family.

She said she was the daughter of Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashed Al Maktoum and an Algerian mother, Horriya Ahmed, and that she had tried to escape in previous years.

But the following month a source close to the Dubai government said the runaway princess had been returned to the emirate.

"What I can confirm is they took her and she was brought back," the anonymous source told AFP by phone on April 17.

In a statement on Saturday HRW said Dubai authorities must "reveal" her whereabouts and "clarify her legal status."

"Failure to disclose the whereabouts and status of the princess could qualify as an enforced disappearance, given the evidence suggesting that she was last seen as UAE authorities were detaining her," the US-based rights group said.

It cited a witness saying authorities in the United Arab Emirates had "intercepted Sheikha Latifa on March 4, 2018, as she tried to flee by sea to a third country, and returned her to the UAE."