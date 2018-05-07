What is the right response to modern-day state oppression or injustice? Asim Qureshi’s new book attempts to tackle this question and the complex issues of justice, oppression and resistance based on ethics by drawing from his 15 years of experience working with people detained at Guantanamo Bay.

As the director of research at CAGE, a Britain-based advocacy organisation that works with “communities affected by the war on terror” and “highlights and campaigns against repressive state policies, developed as part of increasing securitisation,” Qureshi is no stranger to controversy.

His work has required him to take stands on sensitive issues related to national security, most often a consequence of the War on Terror.

CAGE and Qureshi came under fire for arguing that harassment by Britain’s secret service MI5 could have contributed to the transformation of young Londoner Mohammed Emwazi into the prolific and infamous Daesh executioner Jihadi John.

However, some human rights advocates such as Reprieve founder Clive Stafford Smith continue to advocate for the “vital” work CAGE does.

In his book "A virtue of disobedience", Qureshi uses history, religion and literature to thread together an argument about why faith and ethics should be at the centre of modern civic activity.

Qureshi, 36, talks to TRT World about his latest book.

How did you end up as the director of an organisation that advocates for the rights of Guantanamo Bay detainees at a time when there was very little sympathy for anyone who opposed then-US president George Bush’s 'War on Terror'?

Asim Qureshi: I didn’t actually start CAGE; I just happened to come across them as I was completing my masters in December 2003.

I actually wanted to be a corporate lawyer, and everything I had previously studied was geared towards that.

But seeing the images coming out of Guantanamo made me feel very strongly about the abuse of the law. At the time we didn’t have a lot of money, but we had a lot of passion and like a lot of projects, it just took a small group of extremely dedicated people to get it off the ground.

What was it about Guantanamo Bay that bothered you so much that you ended up dedicating a good portion of your life to exposing the crimes happening in the prison?

AQ: It was the images of Muslims on their knees, with their heads bent low — almost prostrating — with American soldiers holding guns to their heads.

The images were powerful, and they moved me because they sent a worldwide message: that we can detain you without charge or trial, and we can make you submit to us, regardless of whether or not you’ve done anything right or wrong.

And of course, the final nail in the coffin was when the same year [2003] my childhood friend Babar Ahmed was arrested [from London] and placed on an extradition warrant to the United States.

Why did you choose to begin the book with the young British writer and slam poet Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan’s poem?

AQ: A couple of days after I finished the first manuscript of my book, I saw Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan’s ‘This is not a humanising poem’ go viral, which for me completely captured the ethic I was trying to write about in the book.

In a three-and-a-half minute poem, she encapsulated what it had taken me 50,000 words to write.

After entering into a relationship with my publishers, one of the first things I suggested was to commission Suhaiymah to synthesize the ideas of my book, almost as if it were a follow up to her previous poem. For me, it was so important that this young British Muslimah’s thinking was so far advanced beyond activists who have decades of experience, and I wanted to make sure her thinking was included in the book.